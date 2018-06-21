× Reading native Lonnie Walker IV to be in NBA Draft green room, viewing party held at First Energy Stadium

NEW YORK– One Pennsylvania native will have his life change forever tonight.

Former Reading High School Red Knight and University of Miami star Lonnie Walker IV will be drafted by an NBA team during tonight’s draft.

He will be in the green room during the draft, meaning he will receive his hat and shake the NBA commissioner’s hand when he’s drafted this evening.

Walker IV is expected be taken in the first half of the first round.

His hometown will be in celebration mode, as the Reading Phillies have allowed their home, FirstEnergy Stadium, to be the site of a viewing party for Walker IV’s supporters.

🚨FREE EVENT ALERT🚨@lonniewalker_4 Draft Party this THURSDAY JUNE 21st. 📍: FirstEnergy Stadium

🕖: 7pm pic.twitter.com/JJKokV8Hh0 — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) June 19, 2018

Walker IV, 19, carried the Red Knights to a state championship during the 2016-17 season, before playing one year at the University of Miami.

He started off slow at the NCAA level, coming off the bench for the U’s first 14 games, but once he was acclimated to the new level of competition, Walker IV started Miami’s final 18 games, including an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

For the season, Walker’s numbers weren’t anything eye-popping, as he averaged 11.5 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per contest.

However, he proved to be efficient, shooting 41.5% from the field and 34.6% from deep.

Walker’s best highlight of the season came when he hit a game-winning 3 against Boston College in February:

The 2018 NBA Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m.