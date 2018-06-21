× Shipley Energy announced new division of company, Seth Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Shipley Energy has announced the launch of a new division in cooperation with Seth Obetz, called Seth Energy.

The completely new division of Shipley Energy will be focused on growing the company’s presence in Lancaster and other southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

Seth Obetz will serve as the General Manager of the division, according to a Facebook post.

Seth Energy will provide heating and air conditioning services, as well as heating oil, propane, natural gas and electricity to customers.

It will initially be headquartered in Manheim, Lancaster County until a permanent location is finalized and more than a dozen of Obetz’s previous employees will be part of new Seth Energy team.

“The opportunity to partner with the Shipley Energy team and launch this new division with them is one I am grateful for and we are excited to get back to serving the Lancaster community,” said Seth Obetz. “The Lancaster market values local companies who provide quality service, and we believe that our local roots combined with the support of Shipley Energy will enable Seth Energy to grow quickly, get customers the products and services they need and get people back to work,” added Obetz.

“For us, this was just the right thing to do,” said Shipley Energy Chairman William Shipley, III. “Shipley Energy has had a great working relationship with multiple generations of the Obetz family. We both believe in a high-level of customer service and the importance of investing in the local community.”

“With the recent changes in the energy marketplace in Lancaster County, there are customers who are without product and talented people out of work,” said Shipley Energy CEO Dave Gruno. “Shipley is the right company, with the right resources and the right values to address these needs and make a positive difference. The opportunity to add a proven team of energy professionals and to have someone of Seth’s integrity and character leading this endeavor is a strong combination that we are confident will translate to long-term success for Seth Energy.”

The name Seth Energy was chosen to highlight Seth’s dedication and commitment to the community and to avoid any confusion with the previous business that closed earlier this month.

The website is currently live, and you can reach the team at 717-219-4488.