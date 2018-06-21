Wilbur Chocolate hosts fundraiser on 1st day of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARWICK, LANCASTER COUNTY -- Wilbur Chocolate will host a 1st Day of Summer celebration today in hopes of raising money for a local food bank.

From 11:00AM - 2:00PM today you can pay $1.00 to dip a pretzel. The money raised from the pretzel dipping fundraiser will be given to the Lititz Warwick Community Chest.

The Lititz Warwick Community Chest is a food bank that provides temporary assistance to neighbors in need who reside within the boundaries of the Warwick School District.

The 1st Day of Summer Party will take place at the Wilbur Chocolate Store located at 45 N. Broad St. Lititz, PA 17543.

FOX 43's Lynda Weed visited the shop this morning to dip some pretzels and taste their famous Wilbur Buds.