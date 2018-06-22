× AAA: Nearly 47 million Americans will set new Independence Day travel record

HARRISBURG, PA– A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday, an increase of more than 5 percent compared with last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking 18 years ago. For the 39.7 million Americans planning a Fourth of July road trip, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be twice as long than the normal trip, with Tuesday being the busiest day.

“This Independence Day will be one for the record books, as more Americans take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president, AAA Travel and Publishing. “Confident consumers with additional disposable income will look to spend on travel this holiday, building on an already busy summer travel season.”

In addition to strong economic variables, the expected increase in travelers this year is helped by Independence Day falling on a Wednesday, giving travelers more flexibility to schedule a trip the weekend before or after the holiday. The Independence Day holiday period is defined as Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.

PA by the Numbers: 2018 Independence Day Holiday Travel Forecast

Total Travelers: The Pennsylvania population is pushing the nationwide numbers up with the fifth year of consecutive increase in travel, as 1.7 million are planning to venture 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day. That’s a 6.5 percent increase from 2017.

Automobiles: The vast majority of Pennsylvanians – 1.4 million – will hit the road this Independence Day, 6.1 percent more than last year.

Planes: Nationally, a record-breaking 3.8 million people will travel by air, a 7.9 percent increase and the ninth year of consecutive air travel volume increases. Residents of PA are helping to raise that national average with an increase of 9.8 percent more people flying to their destination in comparison to last year.

Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel across these sectors will increase by 7.8 percent, totaling more than 130,000 passengers from PA.

Drivers Beware: Terrible Tuesday

INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion over the holiday week on Tuesday, July 3 in the late afternoon – as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Travel times could increase two-fold in the major metros across the U.S., with drivers in Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. experiencing the most significant delays.

“With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around major metros,” says Scott Sedlik, general manager and vice president – public sector, INRIX. “Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, Tuesday afternoon will hands down be the worst time to be on the road. Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commuting hours altogether or consider alternative routes.”

Worst Days/Times to Travel Metro Area Worst Day for Travel Worst Time for Travel Delay Multiplier of Normal Trip San Francisco, CA Tuesday, July 3 3:00 – 6:00 PM 1.7x Seattle, WA Tuesday, July 3 3:00 – 6:00 PM 1.8x Detroit, MI Tuesday, July 3 3:30 – 5:30 PM 1.6x Los Angeles, CA Tuesday, July 3 3:30 – 5:30 PM 2x Boston, MA Tuesday, July 3 3:30 – 6:30 PM 1.8x New York, NY Tuesday, July 3 3:30 – 6:30 PM 2.3x Atlanta, GA Tuesday, July 3 4:00 – 6:00 PM 1.6x Chicago, IL Tuesday, July 3 4:00 – 6:00 PM 1.7x Washington, DC Tuesday, July 3 4:00 – 6:00 PM 2.1x Houston, TX Tuesday, July 3 4:30 – 6:30 PM 1.8x Source: INRIX

Gas Prices Starting to Stabilize Heading into Independence Day

Gas prices have slowly but steadily started to fall since the 2018 high of $2.97 set over Memorial Day weekend. Since then, the national gas price has dropped five cents to $2.92 (as of June 12), which is 57 cents more than one year ago. However, the higher prices are having little effect on travelers this Independence Day, with record number of travelers still planning to hit the road this year.

Travelers Paying Less for Airfare, More for Car Rentals and Hotels

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, travelers taking to the skies will pay an average $171 for a round-trip flight along the top 40 domestic routes. That is the lowest Independence Day airfare in five years, and 9 percent less than last year.

However, travelers can expect to pay more to rent a car and stay at mid-range hotels this Independence Day. At $66, the average daily cost of a car rental is a slight increase of 2 percent over last year. The average nightly rate at AAA Two Diamond hotels is $147, 11 percent more than last year, while AAA Three Diamond hotels will average $187, a 2 percent year-over-year increase.

Theme Parks and Europe are Major Draws this Independence Day

This Independence Day, travelers will flock to theme parks in Orlando and southern California, while many others are heading west. Alaska cruises departing from Seattle, Anchorage and Vancouver round out the top five U.S. travel destinations for the holiday. For those venturing overseas, Europe is a major draw, with Rome, London, Dublin and Paris all making the list of top international travel destinations for Independence Day.

Top Domestic Travel Destinations Top International Travel Destinations Orlando, Florida Rome, Italy Anaheim, California London, England Seattle, Washington Dublin, Ireland Anchorage, Alaska Vancouver, Canada Honolulu, Hawaii Paris, France

Source: AAA’s advance travel bookings

AAA to Rescue More Than 362,000 Motorists

AAA expects to rescue more than 362,000 motorists at the roadside around the Independence Day holiday. Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Oil changes, fluid level checks, battery tests and tire inspections go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown.