× UPDATE: Allegheny County denies report saying slain Pittsburgh teen was firing gun in drive-by prior to his shooting

UPDATE: KDKA, the Pittsburgh TV station that first reported that Antwon Rose II had been caught on surveillance video firing a gun in a drive-by shooting before he himself was shot by a suburban Pittsburgh police officer, is now walking back its initial report.

KDKA now says Allegheny County officials have told them that information is false.

NEW: Despite sources telling KDKA-TV that there is video evidence showing #AntwonRose firing a weapon at a drive-by shooting minutes before being killed by an East #Pittsburgh Police officer, Allegheny County says that information is false. https://t.co/BgG0orUwVZ pic.twitter.com/Im4gcPhO5d — KDKA (@KDKA) June 22, 2018

Original Story

PITTSBURGH — Antwon Rose II, the Pittsburgh teenager whose death at the hands of a suburban Pittsburgh police officer Tuesday sparked outrage and protests around the city, was caught on video firing a gun in a drive-by shooting minutes before he was shot himself, according to a KDKA report.

#BREAKING: KDKA-TV has learned that video shows #AntwonRose firing a gun in a drive-by shooting just minutes before he was shot by East #Pittsburgh police. Gun powder residue was also reportedly found on #AntwonRose's hands. pic.twitter.com/mf5wXc6Kek — KDKA (@KDKA) June 22, 2018

Rose, 17, was shot and killed Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh Police officer who had been officially sworn in hours earlier. On Wednesday, protesters demonstrated in the borough southeast of Pittsburgh where the shooting occurred.

Rose was unarmed when he was shot, but a search of the vehicle he was in produced two firearms, according to police. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said he was “very confident” the car the officer stopped was the one involved in the shooting, pointing to “ballistic damage to the rear window.”

The East Pittsburgh officer fired three times, hitting Rose three times in various parts of his body, McDonough said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, Allegheny County Police said. His name has not been released.

The officer had been an officer with other local departments for seven years, CNN affiliate WPXI reported. He had been sworn in that day, East Pittsburgh Mayor Louis J. Payne told the station.