American Girl to open store at Tanger Outlets in Hershey

HERSHEY — American Girl is coming to Hershey.

The popular brand of premium dolls, a subsidiary of Mattel, Inc., announced Friday it will open a new, 2,200-square-foot store in the Tanger Outlet Center in August. The store will carry a rotating assortment of excess and discontinued dolls, accessories, and clothing from various American Girl brands.

“We’re delighted to give our fans in the Hershey area the opportunity to shop for their favorite American Girl products at great prices,” said American Girl vice-president of retail Wade Opland in a statement. “Our prime location at the mall, coupled with Tanger’s reputation for bringing their guests the best brands at the best values, make this an ideal fit.”