Conditions are unsettled heading into the weekend, with slow improvements each day

UNSETTLED END TO THE WEEK: The next wave moves across a stalled front, and this brings showers as the work week comes to a close. Friday morning starts with plenty of clouds, and showers start to move into the region. Temperatures start in the 60s to near 70 degrees. On and off showers continue through the rest of the day. A bit of an east breeze develops, especially east of Harrisburg. This makes for cool and damp conditions. Temperatures won’t jump much through the day. In fact, they only crawl into the lower to middle 70s. Grab the umbrella for any Friday evening plans. Hit-or-miss showers are expected to continue for the region. They linger through the overnight as well. Some areas of haze and mist are possible too. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend outlook appears unsettled for the region, particularly for the start. Saturday brings the best chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the 70s to lower 80s. S unday looks drier overall, with partly sunny skies. There’s continued chances for a couple thunderstorms. A good chunk of the day looks dry, before the chances increase for the latter part of the afternoon. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s, perhaps a touch higher depending on whether or not sunshine can sneak into the region.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with some lingering clouds for the early portion of the morning hours. Then, clouds give way to plenty of sunshine for the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday brings a return to plenty of sunshine. Expect similar high temperatures, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday starts to see more warming. It turns muggy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday brings the next chance for thunderstorms. It’s still muggy and warm, with readings in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!