Cumberland County could soon be home to new sports complex

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -A sports complex could soon call the Cumberland Valley area home. The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation is looking to bring the complex to the area in the next few years.

A feasibility study was done in 2017, which showed the county can in fact support a sports complex. Early plans feature a plot of land on Lisburn Road in South Middleton Township as a future location for the 100,000 square foot complex. The study recommends eight indoor courts and 8 outdoor turf fields.

While still in the early planning stages, one thing that is known is there is a desire for the facility.

“We talked to local sports groups," said Valerie Copenhaver with CAEDC, "And there definitely is a need for indoor courts and outdoor artificial turf fields.”

Although things are still being ironed out, the complex would likely mean extra revenue for South Middleton Township, although how much is still up in the air.

“Clearly they’re gonna bring in revenue, it’s just how is it dispersed," questioned Tom Faley, township supervisor. "It will be done according to law of course, but that will all shake out in the future.”

The CAEDC is also looking into ways to bring in a hotel and restaurant near the complex if all goes as planned.