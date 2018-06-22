× Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will be in Harrisburg next week signing copies of his new book

HARRISBURG — Attention, Philly fans: Nick Foles is coming to the midstate.

The Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII will appear at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore on 1302 N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg next Friday. He will be signing copies of his new book, “Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds,” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Foles, as Eagles fans gleefully remember, took over the starting job under center late in the Eagles 2017-18 season, after second-year superstar Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second half of Philadelphia’s 43-35 victory of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

After some initial sputters, Foles and the Eagle offense caught fire in the playoffs, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the NFC Divisional Round and bombing the Minnesota Vikings 38-10 in the NFC Championship Game.

Foles went on to lead Philadelphia to its first-ever Super Bowl championship by passing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. Foles, who also hauled in a 1-yard TD strike from backup tight end Trey Burton — in a play dubbed the “Philly Special” — was voted the game’s MVP.

In his book, Foles chronicles his journey to that career pinnacle. After starring for one season as a starter in Philadelphia under former coach Chip Kelly (where he passed for 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2015), Foles was dealt to the Rams, where he struggled under coach Jeff Fisher, lost his starting job, and nearly gave up the game.

“Believe It” describes how he handled the trials and tribulations of his winding NFL career, rediscovered his love for the game, and helped Philadelphia overcome the loss of Wentz to make its unlikely title run.