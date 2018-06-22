Golfers alleging racial discrimination give testimonies at second PHRC hearing on Grandview incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Human Relations Commission held a second public hearing on Friday following the York County Grandview Golf Course incident that took place two months ago, prompting allegations of racial discrimination.

The room stood still at ‘York City Hall' as five women gave their testimonies, alleging racial discrimination.

Myneca Ojo was the first to take the stand, saying she and four other African American women she was with on April 21, were mistreated by management at Grandview Golf Course in York County.

“I could not hear what they were saying but it seemed extremely combative and was more combative on his side because of his body gestures, you know he was waving his hands and arms," said Myneca Ojo.

In their testimonies, all five women said management approached them on their second hole, telling them they were playing too slow and to pick up the pace.

“And I’m like, in my mind like, shaking my head like I’m sitting there waiting for people to hit my ball, you know what do you mean I am playing too slow, but ok um, I don’t want the attention, I just want to play golf," said Sandra Harrison, one of the five women alleging discrimination.

After skipping the third hole and trying to move along, the women say they were approached again at the end of the 9th hole by Grandview management and were asked to leave, adding that police had been called.

“It was a very confusing situation I was just not used to be received in this manor," Karen Crosby, one of the 5 women alleging discrimination.

All five women allege management was hostile towards them and were determined to get them off of the course.

“They were approaching us telling us to get off of their property and when he says in the video I told you three times now, he’s saying in rapid succession get off our property get off our property and I told you three times you have 5 minutes to get off of our property and why I just I mean I had no, I couldn’t understand it," said Sandra Thompson, one of the 5 women alleging discrimination.

They say the incident has left them feeling out of place in a city they have called home for so long.

“Very any, demoralized, upset, just angry really, just can’t believe in 2018 that we were treated like this," said Carolyn Dow, one of the five women alleging discrimination.

Grandview was invited by PHRC to attend both hearings to share their testimonies, however they declined.

“So we hear these women telling their stories, it would be really great if we had a counter narrative as well," said Chad Lion Lassiter.“But I’m still encouraged that one of the things that can come from this is the fostering of the possibilities for people to come together and greater aspects of just really getting to understand one another," he added.

Grandview Golf Clubs attorney released a statement writing in part -- quote -- "What Grandview would like the commissioners to know is that this whole incident began in response to an actual problem of slow play on the golf course and that no actions on the part of those who spoke and/or acted for Grandview were motivated by race or gender."

Grandview's attorney, stated that they did not receive confirmation the hearing was moving forward until June 19th, just two days before the hearing.

Commissioners are determining whether or not they will allow Grandview an opportunity to be a part of any potential future hearings.

The PHRC will review all of the witness accounts and will look for additional evidence for the next 60 days.