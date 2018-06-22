× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 22, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: A split decision from a Commonwealth Court panel on the constitutionality of the state’s 40 percent tobacco tax applying to e-cigarettes products.

East Coast Vapor in Harrisburg challenged the Department of Revenue, but the decision is at least a partial win for the vaping industry in Pennsylvania.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has more on the ruling and you will also hear from the business owner that filed the suit.

Also at 10, ICE cracksowns in Central PA has put more than a dozen people behind bars.

Expect more from FOX43’s Jack Eble as he met with one Lancaster County business owner that was a part of the crackdown. You will also hear from a local immigration attorney that’s calling the action “unprecedented.”