× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 22, 2018)

It’s day 2 of testimony to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission into the April incident at the Grandview Golf Course in York County. The Incident happened on April 22nd when 5 African American women were asked to leave the Dover Township Golf Course and police were called. Several of the women filed charges against the club for equal rights violations. FOX43 News was there all day yesterday listening to testimony, and we’ll be there again today as the hearing wraps up. You can expect to hear more of the testimony given today on FOX43 News First at Four.

FOX43 News is following a story today of 10 day labors who were detained this morning at a Lancaster business as they were about to start their day. ICE agents were posted outside Living Stone Masonry and arrested the workers immediately after leaving the property. Get more details on how this Lancaster ICE Operation happened today on FOX43 First at Four.