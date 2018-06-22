× Judge dismissed simple assault, terroristic threat charges against Washington Boro man

LANCASTER COUNTY — A district judge in Lancaster County dismissed simple assault and terroristic threat charges Thursday that were filed against a Washington Boro man, court documents show.

The charges stemmed from an incident on May 10 when Roger Chenault, 58, allegedly grabbed his elderly neighbor and threatened him with a shovel during an argument, police said following the incident.

On Thursday, surveillance video from a neighbor’s house that showed the encounter between Chenault and his neighbor was played in court, LancasterOnline reports.

District Judge Joshua Keller made the decision to dismiss charges because Chenault and the individual were both engaged in the incident and nothing appeared or sounded threatening to warrant charges, according to LancasterOnline.

Chenault is currently serving 10 years of probation stemming from a conviction of ethnic intimidation and related charges. He pleaded guilty in February to charges stemming from that incident, where he threatened a 25-year-old female driver at an intersection near his home.