Latimore Valley Fair June 22-24

YORK SPRINGS,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of this weekends Latimore Valley Fair. The fair starts later today with country festival and antique race car exhibit. You can checkout arts and crafts, music, entertainment, gas and steam engine show, antique auto display, street rods, classic cars, antique race car exhibition, vintage race cars, drag racing, and much more.
- Arts & Crafts, Music and Entertainment: Nightly.
- Track Time at Williams Grove Speedway: Friday evening.
- Vintage Race Car Track Time: Saturday afternoon only.
- Car Show: Sunday
- Latimore Valley Gas & Steam Engine Display