Latimore Valley Fair June 22-24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK SPRINGS,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of this weekends Latimore Valley Fair. The fair starts later today with country festival and antique race car exhibit. You can checkout arts and crafts, music, entertainment, gas and steam engine show, antique auto display, street rods, classic cars, antique race car exhibition, vintage race cars, drag racing, and much more.