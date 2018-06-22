× Lower Paxton Township man arrested for burning child in his care

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Lower Paxton Township man was arrested Wednesday after police say a child in his care sustained severe burns from scalding.

Bradley Alger, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at Dauphin County Prison on $7,500 bail, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Dauphin County Children and Youth Services and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.