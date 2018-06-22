× No one injured after reported suspicious fires in Waynesboro

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after reported suspicious fires in Waynesboro.

Crews responded to the first block of East North Street for a reported fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of any damage.

The State Fire Marshall will be assisting with the investigation.

Residents have been asked to be alert for suspicious activity and notify the Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131 if suspicious activity is observed or you have any information regarding these incidents.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.