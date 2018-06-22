× One person dead after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County

MARYLAND– One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on late Thursday night.

On June 21 around 11:10 p.m., a call was received from the State Highway Administration advising that a body was located on the right shoulder on the innter loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway in Baltimore County.

Upon arrival, police located the body and were not able to render aid due to the extent of injuries suffered.

The victim was pronounced dead at 11:21 p.m.

Two lanes and the right shoulder were closed for several hours during the investigation.

The deceased’s vehicle was found unattended with no damage approximately a quarter mile from where the victim was struck.

The striking vehicle had significant damage, and the driver of that vehicle is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.