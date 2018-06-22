× One person sent to hospital after shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster City.

Police responded to the scene of the 300 block of W. Marion St. and N. Mulberry St. sometime around 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning for a reported shooting.

A caller told 911 that they reported hearing approximately three shots in rapid succession and then heard someone yelling.

Upon arrival, police located a Lancaster resident on the ground in the 100 block of N. Concord St.

He appeared to have been shot at least one time in each leg, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, and he is expected to be released from the hospital today.

As of 9:30 a.m. on June 22, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.