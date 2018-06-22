Police look for suspects in Swatara Twp. Domino’s Pizza robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza.

The robbery occurred just after the pizza place closed. Police were called to the store in the 500 block of South 29 Street at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers learned that two men, dressed in black clothing, entered the store brandishing firearms and wearing masks, police say. They then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You can also submit a tip here.