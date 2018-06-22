× Ready for some fireworks? Here’s where to see them in Central Pennsylvania around Independence Day

There’s certainly no shortage of places to go and see fireworks in Central Pennsylvania around Independence Day.

Beginning on Friday, June 29 with Celebrate Lancaster, and running through July 7 at some locations, the skies above the midstate will be alight with pyrotechnics.

Here’s a list of some of the fireworks displays planned in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties.

If your community’s event is missing, please send us a tip at news@fox43.com.

ADAMS COUNTY

GETTYSBURG

When: July 4, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg College and its community partners present the 4th of July Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks, a fun and interactive family-friendly event. Popular local band, The Willys, will kick off the evening with a 90-minute set beginning at 6 p.m.

Afterwards, the Gala Pops Orchestra will perform a concert featuring popular American tunes and marches. Immediately following the musical performance, at approximately 9:30 p.m., guests will have a front row view of the fireworks display sponsored by Destination Gettysburg.

The concert and fireworks typically draw between 3,000 and 5,000 spectators and includes vendors, food trucks, free parking, and plenty of room for children to play. Also, beer and wine from local breweries and wineries will be available for purchase.

The field and concessions open at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a picnic. Parking is available on the Gettysburg College campus. The rain date for the fireworks is Tuesday, July 5.

HANOVER

Liberty Day in Hanover

When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fourth of July festivities begin with the Liberty Day 10k at 8:25 a.m. at Moul Field. The free, kid-friendly day features food vendors, family games, music, and fireworks to end the night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

CARLISLE

CARLISLE FAIRGROUNDS FIREWORKS

When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will launch at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road. Rain date: July 4, 9:45 p.m.

SHIPPENSBURG

SHIPPENSBURG 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

When: July 4, Dusk

Fireworks will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, on Park Place, at dusk. Admission is free.

MECHANICSBURG

FIREWORKS AT WILLIAMS GROVE

When: July 6, Dusk

Following the races at Williams Grove Speedway, stay for a fireworks display.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP

STARS AND STRIPES SALUTE

When: June 30, 7 p.m.

Londonderry Township will present the 10th Annual “Stars & Stripes Salute” at Sunset Park with the festivities getting underway at 7pm. Admission and parking is free. Gates at Sunset Park open at 5 p.m. Williams Concessions will be at both locations. No outside alcohol is permitted on the golf course premises.

Under the theme of “One Night. One Nation. One Celebration!”, this year’s festivities will kick off with the Whiskey Brothers, live, at 7 p.m. on the deck at Sunset Bar & Grill. Then at 8 p.m., the renowned New Holland Band will take to the Main Stage in Sunset Park to perform a number of favorites and patriotic selections. After the show, an impressive fireworks display by Shaffer Pyrotechnics will put an exclamation point on the celebration. Fireworks will be visible from both the Main Stage area and Sunset Bar & Grill.

LINGLESTOWN

KOONS PARK FIREWORKS DISPLAY

When: July 3, 9-10 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the annual fireworks display at Koons Memorial Park in Harrisburg, sponsored by your Linglestown Fire Company volunteers and Lower Paxton Township. The show begins at dusk. Please remember that members will be walking around to “FILL THE BOOT” so bring a few extra bucks to assure the show can continue in the upcoming years. Also for your safety, do not cross the yellow tape line during setup, showtime, and after.

MILLERSBURG

RIVERFRONT PARK FIREWORKS

When: July 3, 10 p.m.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, including giveaways, food vendors, live music, family-friendly activities and more. The event is capped off by fireworks over the Susquehanna River beginning at approximately 10 p.m.

HARRISBURG

HARRISBURG’S ‘TASTE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY’ FESTIVAL

When: July 4, 3-9 p.m.

This year’s Taste of Independence Day festival will include more than 40 food trucks with items such as artisanal pizza, barbecue, crab cake sandwiches, jumbo lobster roll, wraps, burrito’s and gourmet Reuben’s. Festival favorites such as kettle corn, cotton candy, fried Oreos and funnel cake will be available along with Farm Show milkshakes Non-stop entertainment will be featured on the Market Street Stage and on the acoustic music stage in Kunkle Plaza with performances by Maudlin Moon, Strangest Hearts, D-BO, Nearly York, Alex Allegra and Keith Goldstein. Children’s Festival activities are free and include glitter tattoos, caricatures and balloons. Superheroes and princesses will meet and pose for pictures. Lawn games and activities will be available for play and children can also make a superhero mask with a princess or superhero for $5. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and feature a 15- minute show produced by ZY Pyrotechnics. The fireworks will include over 1,000 shells launched from the City Island beach. Following the fireworks, a free outdoor movie featuring Moana will be presented by the Midtown Cinema. The movie will be held near the live music stage between Market & Walnut Streets. The wayfinding princess will meet and pose for pictures. Street parking on July 4th will be free, parking on City Island will be $5, and there will be $10 parking in the Market Square Garage from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY

LANCASTER CITY

“CELEBRATE LANCASTER” FIREWORKS

When: June 29, 10 p.m.

The annual Celebrate Lancaster festival will be held downtown, with festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m. More than 20 food vendors will line up along North Queen Street and in Lancaster Square. Two pub areas will have beer and wine available as well.

Live music from two stages — on Penn Square and at Binns Park — will be held from 5-10 p.m., followed by a fireworks display launched from the top of the Duke Street Parking Garage.

MOUNTVILLE

When: June 30, approximately 9:30 p.m.

The East Hempfield Township borough’s annual fireworks display will launch from Froelich Park at around 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 1

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP

When: June 30, dusk

The fireworks will launch from Rockvale Outlets, 35 S. Willow Dale Drive.

MARIETTA

When: June 30, 9:15 p.m.

A day of fun activities at Marietta’s War Memorial Park concludes with a patriotic program beginning at 7 p.m., to be followed immediately by fireworks.

QUARRYVILLE

FIREWORKS AT THE BUCK

When: June 30, Dusk

Come early to watch the Grand Demolition Derby (admission is $15), then enjoy a spectacular fireworks display sponsored by Providence Autos.

LANCASTER

LONG’S PARK PATRIOTIC CONCERT AND FIREWORKS

When: July 1, 7:30 p.m.

The U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” returns for Lancaster’s largest and best-known Fourth of July celebration, part of the Long’s Park Summer Music Series. A spectacular fireworks display will follow the concert, beginning at about 9:15 p.m.

LITITZ

JULY 4TH CELEBRATION

When: July 3-4

The Lititz Lions Club Patriotic Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 3, followed by a free concert by Rick K and the All-Nighters at 8 p.m. in Lititz Springs Park.

But the main event happens on July 4, with a daylong event at Lititz Springs Park followed by a fireworks spectacular set to music. Gates open at noon (admission at the gate is $15), with a full slate of activities to follow leading up to the fireworks display at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

ELIZABETHTOWN

STAR BARN VILLAGE GRAND OPENING AND FIREWORKS

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

This festival will take place from 11 AM – 10 PM. Activities will include live entertainment, face painting, bounce houses and animal interaction. The fireworks display will take place in the evening beginning at 9:30 PM. Admission: $15.

EPHRATA

EPHRATA JULY 4TH CELEBRATION

When: July 4

After running the Firecracker 5-Miler in the morning, come back to the Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area for fireworks in the evening.

NEW HOLLAND

PATRIOTIC CONCERT AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

When: July 4, 7-9 p.m.

The New Holland Concert Band will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the New Holland Community Park on East Jackson St., followed by fireworks after the show.

LANCASTER

BARNSTORMERS INDEPENDENCE DAY PICNIC

When: July 4

The Lancaster Barnstormers invite you and your family to spend Independence Day with them at an All-American BBQ at Clipper Magazine Stadium. For just $20, you receive a ticket to Wednesday’s game and an all-you-can-eat Hess’s BBQ, featuring chicken, ribs, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, desserts and fountain drinks.

After cheering on the Barnstormers as they face the Road Warriors (game time is 6:30 p.m.), stay to watch the team’s July 4 Fireworks Spectacular.

EAST PETERSBURG

EAST PETERSBURG INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

When: July 7

We invite you to join together with your neighbors to celebrate Independence Day with a live concert, a movie in the park, and an exciting evening of fireworks – all in the East Petersburg Community Park. The night begins at 6:30 p.m. with a concert by local performer Duane Slaymaker. From 8:30-10:15 p.m., neighbors and families are invited to relax under the stars and enjoy a movie in the park. This year, our movie in the park screening will be featuring Leap. As the night draws to an end and our movie in the park concludes, you are encouraged to take in the warm summer air as you lay back and enjoy a fireworks display.

QUARRYVILLE

SECA FEST FIREWORKS

When: July 7, 10:15 p.m.

The Southern End Community Association will hold its annual SECA Fest from 4-10 p.m., with fireworks beginning promptly at 10:15 from Memorial Park in Quarryville.

LEBANON COUNTY LEBANON LEBANON’S ANNUAL JULY 4TH FIREWORKS DISPLAY When: July 4, 9 p.m. After a patriotic concert by the Lebanon Community Band at Coleman Memorial Park on 1400 Maple Street, the city will launch its annual fireworks display. Food service will be provided prior to the fireworks. Admission is free. MOUNT GRETNA 59th ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY BAND CONCERT AND FIREWORKS The Keystone Band of Rehrersburg will perform a patriot concert beginning at 7 p.m. at the Gretna Playhouse. After the performance, fireworks will launch along Pennsylvania Avenue near the tennis courts at approximately 9 p.m.

YORK COUNTY

SHREWSBURY

When: June 30, 10:45 p.m.

The fireworks display will be held at the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival grounds. This will be the grand finale of the annual Fireman’s Carnival which starts June 25th.