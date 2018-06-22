Ready for some fireworks? Here’s where to see them in Central Pennsylvania around Independence Day
There’s certainly no shortage of places to go and see fireworks in Central Pennsylvania around Independence Day.
Beginning on Friday, June 29 with Celebrate Lancaster, and running through July 7 at some locations, the skies above the midstate will be alight with pyrotechnics.
Here’s a list of some of the fireworks displays planned in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties.
ADAMS COUNTY
GETTYSBURG
When: July 4, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg College and its community partners present the 4th of July Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks, a fun and interactive family-friendly event. Popular local band, The Willys, will kick off the evening with a 90-minute set beginning at 6 p.m.
Afterwards, the Gala Pops Orchestra will perform a concert featuring popular American tunes and marches. Immediately following the musical performance, at approximately 9:30 p.m., guests will have a front row view of the fireworks display sponsored by Destination Gettysburg.
The concert and fireworks typically draw between 3,000 and 5,000 spectators and includes vendors, food trucks, free parking, and plenty of room for children to play. Also, beer and wine from local breweries and wineries will be available for purchase.
The field and concessions open at 5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a picnic. Parking is available on the Gettysburg College campus. The rain date for the fireworks is Tuesday, July 5.
HANOVER
Liberty Day in Hanover
When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fourth of July festivities begin with the Liberty Day 10k at 8:25 a.m. at Moul Field. The free, kid-friendly day features food vendors, family games, music, and fireworks to end the night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
CARLISLE
CARLISLE FAIRGROUNDS FIREWORKS
When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks will launch at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road. Rain date: July 4, 9:45 p.m.
SHIPPENSBURG
SHIPPENSBURG 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
When: July 4, Dusk
Fireworks will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, on Park Place, at dusk. Admission is free.
MECHANICSBURG
FIREWORKS AT WILLIAMS GROVE
When: July 6, Dusk
Following the races at Williams Grove Speedway, stay for a fireworks display.
DAUPHIN COUNTY
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP
STARS AND STRIPES SALUTE
When: June 30, 7 p.m.
Londonderry Township will present the 10th Annual “Stars & Stripes Salute” at Sunset Park with the festivities getting underway at 7pm. Admission and parking is free. Gates at Sunset Park open at 5 p.m. Williams Concessions will be at both locations. No outside alcohol is permitted on the golf course premises.
Under the theme of “One Night. One Nation. One Celebration!”, this year’s festivities will kick off with the Whiskey Brothers, live, at 7 p.m. on the deck at Sunset Bar & Grill. Then at 8 p.m., the renowned New Holland Band will take to the Main Stage in Sunset Park to perform a number of favorites and patriotic selections. After the show, an impressive fireworks display by Shaffer Pyrotechnics will put an exclamation point on the celebration. Fireworks will be visible from both the Main Stage area and Sunset Bar & Grill.
LINGLESTOWN
KOONS PARK FIREWORKS DISPLAY
When: July 3, 9-10 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the annual fireworks display at Koons Memorial Park in Harrisburg, sponsored by your Linglestown Fire Company volunteers and Lower Paxton Township. The show begins at dusk. Please remember that members will be walking around to “FILL THE BOOT” so bring a few extra bucks to assure the show can continue in the upcoming years. Also for your safety, do not cross the yellow tape line during setup, showtime, and after.
MILLERSBURG
RIVERFRONT PARK FIREWORKS
When: July 3, 10 p.m.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, including giveaways, food vendors, live music, family-friendly activities and more. The event is capped off by fireworks over the Susquehanna River beginning at approximately 10 p.m.
HARRISBURG
HARRISBURG’S ‘TASTE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY’ FESTIVAL
When: July 4, 3-9 p.m.
This year’s Taste of Independence Day festival will include more than 40 food trucks with items such as artisanal pizza, barbecue, crab cake sandwiches, jumbo lobster roll, wraps, burrito’s and gourmet Reuben’s. Festival favorites such as kettle corn, cotton candy, fried Oreos and funnel cake will be available along with Farm Show milkshakes
Non-stop entertainment will be featured on the Market Street Stage and on the acoustic music stage in Kunkle Plaza with performances by Maudlin Moon, Strangest Hearts, D-BO, Nearly York, Alex Allegra and Keith Goldstein.
Children’s Festival activities are free and include glitter tattoos, caricatures and balloons. Superheroes and princesses will meet and pose for pictures. Lawn games and activities will be available for play and children can also make a superhero mask with a princess or superhero for $5.
The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and feature a 15- minute show produced by ZY Pyrotechnics. The fireworks will include over 1,000 shells launched from the City Island beach.
Following the fireworks, a free outdoor movie featuring Moana will be presented by the Midtown Cinema. The movie will be held near the live music stage between Market & Walnut Streets. The wayfinding princess will meet and pose for pictures.
Street parking on July 4th will be free, parking on City Island will be $5, and there will be $10 parking in the Market Square Garage from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY
LANCASTER CITY
“CELEBRATE LANCASTER” FIREWORKS
When: June 29, 10 p.m.
The annual Celebrate Lancaster festival will be held downtown, with festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m. More than 20 food vendors will line up along North Queen Street and in Lancaster Square. Two pub areas will have beer and wine available as well.
Live music from two stages — on Penn Square and at Binns Park — will be held from 5-10 p.m., followed by a fireworks display launched from the top of the Duke Street Parking Garage.
MOUNTVILLE
When: June 30, approximately 9:30 p.m.
The East Hempfield Township borough’s annual fireworks display will launch from Froelich Park at around 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 1
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP
When: June 30, dusk
The fireworks will launch from Rockvale Outlets, 35 S. Willow Dale Drive.
MARIETTA
When: June 30, 9:15 p.m.
A day of fun activities at Marietta’s War Memorial Park concludes with a patriotic program beginning at 7 p.m., to be followed immediately by fireworks.
QUARRYVILLE
FIREWORKS AT THE BUCK
When: June 30, Dusk
Come early to watch the Grand Demolition Derby (admission is $15), then enjoy a spectacular fireworks display sponsored by Providence Autos.
LANCASTER
LONG’S PARK PATRIOTIC CONCERT AND FIREWORKS
When: July 1, 7:30 p.m.
The U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” returns for Lancaster’s largest and best-known Fourth of July celebration, part of the Long’s Park Summer Music Series. A spectacular fireworks display will follow the concert, beginning at about 9:15 p.m.
LITITZ
JULY 4TH CELEBRATION
When: July 3-4
The Lititz Lions Club Patriotic Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 3, followed by a free concert by Rick K and the All-Nighters at 8 p.m. in Lititz Springs Park.
But the main event happens on July 4, with a daylong event at Lititz Springs Park followed by a fireworks spectacular set to music. Gates open at noon (admission at the gate is $15), with a full slate of activities to follow leading up to the fireworks display at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 5.
ELIZABETHTOWN
STAR BARN VILLAGE GRAND OPENING AND FIREWORKS
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
This festival will take place from 11 AM – 10 PM. Activities will include live entertainment, face painting, bounce houses and animal interaction. The fireworks display will take place in the evening beginning at 9:30 PM. Admission: $15.
EPHRATA
EPHRATA JULY 4TH CELEBRATION
When: July 4
After running the Firecracker 5-Miler in the morning, come back to the Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area for fireworks in the evening.
NEW HOLLAND
PATRIOTIC CONCERT AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY
When: July 4, 7-9 p.m.
The New Holland Concert Band will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the New Holland Community Park on East Jackson St., followed by fireworks after the show.
LANCASTER
BARNSTORMERS INDEPENDENCE DAY PICNIC
When: July 4
The Lancaster Barnstormers invite you and your family to spend Independence Day with them at an All-American BBQ at Clipper Magazine Stadium. For just $20, you receive a ticket to Wednesday’s game and an all-you-can-eat Hess’s BBQ, featuring chicken, ribs, baked beans, potato salad, cole slaw, desserts and fountain drinks.
After cheering on the Barnstormers as they face the Road Warriors (game time is 6:30 p.m.), stay to watch the team’s July 4 Fireworks Spectacular.
EAST PETERSBURG
EAST PETERSBURG INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
When: July 7
We invite you to join together with your neighbors to celebrate Independence Day with a live concert, a movie in the park, and an exciting evening of fireworks – all in the East Petersburg Community Park. The night begins at 6:30 p.m. with a concert by local performer Duane Slaymaker. From 8:30-10:15 p.m., neighbors and families are invited to relax under the stars and enjoy a movie in the park. This year, our movie in the park screening will be featuring Leap. As the night draws to an end and our movie in the park concludes, you are encouraged to take in the warm summer air as you lay back and enjoy a fireworks display.
QUARRYVILLE
SECA FEST FIREWORKS
When: July 7, 10:15 p.m.
The Southern End Community Association will hold its annual SECA Fest from 4-10 p.m., with fireworks beginning promptly at 10:15 from Memorial Park in Quarryville.
LEBANON COUNTY
LEBANON
LEBANON’S ANNUAL JULY 4TH FIREWORKS DISPLAY
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
After a patriotic concert by the Lebanon Community Band at Coleman Memorial Park on 1400 Maple Street, the city will launch its annual fireworks display. Food service will be provided prior to the fireworks. Admission is free.
MOUNT GRETNA
59th ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY BAND CONCERT AND FIREWORKS
The Keystone Band of Rehrersburg will perform a patriot concert beginning at 7 p.m. at the Gretna Playhouse. After the performance, fireworks will launch along Pennsylvania Avenue near the tennis courts at approximately 9 p.m.
YORK COUNTY
SHREWSBURY
When: June 30, 10:45 p.m.
The fireworks display will be held at the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival grounds. This will be the grand finale of the annual Fireman’s Carnival which starts June 25th.
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP
When: July 1, 7-10 p.m.
The Central City Orchestra, a 10-piece ensemble, will take the stage at Springettsbury Township’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series Sunday night at the Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater, 1501 Mt. Zion Road. They’ll perform songs from your favorite artists through the decades. Fireworks will follow the performance.
LEWISBERRY
Grace Family Fireworks
When: July 1, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Grace Baptist Church of Lewisberry, 780 Woodland Ave., Lewisberry
The fair begins at Grace Baptist Church of Lewisberry, 780 Woodland Ave., at 7 p.m., and will include free games, food and family fun will be featured. Fireworks will follow at dark. Parking will be available on site, and overflow parking and a shuttle will be available at Wyndamere Heights Evangelical Church. Rain date: July 4
RED LION
When: July 3, 9 p.m.
Red Lion will launch its fireworks at dusk. The best viewing for the fireworks is at Red Lion Area Senior High School’s Horn Field. For additional information, call the Recreation Office, 717-244-6896 or email rlrec@redlionpa.org. Rain date: July 5
YORK
July4York Presented by York Traditions Bank.
When: July 4, 3:45-9:30 p.m.
The York Revolution invites the community to join them for their home game with the Sugar Land Skeeters at PeoplesBank Park, with pre-game festivities beginning at 3:45 p.m., with inflatables, face painting and balloon art on Brooks Robinson Plaza outside the ballpark. The game begins at 5 p.m., followed by a post-game concert by the Unforgettable Big Band. The event concludes with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Pre- and post-game festivities are free; game tickets start at $8.
JACOBUS
When: July 4, Dusk
The Jacobus 4th of July Blast will start at 8:30am with the Villiage Library Book Sale, followed by the children’s parade at 9:15am, opening ceremony at 9:30am, children’s games, face painting, blood pressure screening, chicken BBQ, music, baseball games, kids tractor pull, die-cast car race, cake walk, musical on the field, Raffle and Silent Auction, and Fireworks at Dusk.
WRIGHTSVILLE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
When: July 4, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Festivities will be held all day at the Wrightsville Memorial Playground, Fourth and Orange Streets, and in the area around the John Wright Restaurant at Fourth and Walnut Streets. The day kicks off at 10 a.m., with a Susquehanna Fish and Game trap shoot and a bicycle contest at Wrightsville Memorial Playground. Other fun features include a pet show, a basketball contest, a doll show, a baby show, a frisbee contest, a softball throw and golf chipping at the park’s playground. A chicken barbecue will be held at Hope U.M. Church starting at 11 a.m. From 6:30-9 p.m., there will be live music from the Twin Rose Community Band at the John Wright Restaurant, which will also have a peanut and lollipop scramble and an ice cream walk. Fireworks over the river begin at 9:30 p.m.
STEWARTSTOWN
When: July 7, dusk
The fireworks will launch from the Stewartstown Fairgrounds at approximately 9:30 p.m. Prior to that, there will be food and music free of charge.