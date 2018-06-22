Showers and a few thunderstorms possible Saturday; chance lowers for Sunday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Showers continue in waves this evening so keep the umbrella handy. An easterly flow is producing some cool readings in the 60s. Saturday, a warm front lifts north, keeping the threat for showers and a few thunderstorms around much of the day. Some thunderstorms will have the potential to produce heavy downpours. Gusty winds are possible too but not as great a threat. Part of the area highlighted in green is under a MARGINAL risk for severe storms. That is a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5. 1 being the lowest threat. Depending on amount of sunshine, temperatures come close to 80 degrees. While there is still a threat for a couple showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, it is warmer and more humid with plenty of dry hours early. Highs are in the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front drops south of the area very early Monday setting up a dry and sunnier start to the week. Highs are in the lower 80s. High pressure keeps the sunshine around for Tuesday too. Highs are near seasonable averages in the lower 80s. We begin to warm back to the middle 80s, as the winds shift to the southwest, midweek. Our next shower and thunderstorm threat comes in Wednesday night after sunset into early Thursday. Most of the daylight hours are dry. It`s even hotter Thursday in the upper 80s and temperatures soar to the lower 90s by Friday. With the heat and humidity, stray thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist