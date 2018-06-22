× Treasurer of York Suburban’s Dollars for Scholars program was charged with theft of $16,237 from program’s account in February, records show

YORK — The treasurer of the York Suburban School District’s Dollars for Scholars program was charged with the theft of more than $16,000 from the program’s bank account earlier this year, FOX43 has learned.

Abey S. Drew, 38, of the 600 block of Colonial Ave., was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property on Feb. 1, according to a criminal complaint filed by Spring Garden Township Police. Court documents show she was arraigned on April 13 and has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Oct. 9.

Drew was denied for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition on May 8, according to court documents.

According to its website, York Suburban Dollars for Scholars “is a non-profit, community-based scholarship program to benefit the York Suburban High School students, created and administered by a volunteer group of community and business leaders, alumni, students, parents, and educators.”

FOX43 was alerted to the theft by a concerned parent of a child in the school district.

Drew is still listed as treasurer on the York Suburban Dollars for Scholars Facebook page, but former board president Stephanie Sullivan is listed as treasurer on the organization’s website.

The theft case is the second controversy involving the school district this year.

In February, the district’s former superintendent, Michele Merkle, was accepted into ARD and avoided a criminal conviction for vandalizing two vehicles belonging to a coworker in September 2017. Merkle resigned from her position later that month after being placed on medical leave by the school district. She was forced pay $4,362 in restitution and to submit a letter of apology to the victim. She also was ordered to perform 35 hours of community service, undergo a mental health evaluation, and promise not to engage in further harassment, abusive or threatening contact.

According to court documents, Spring Garden Township Police began investigating Drew on Sept. 22, 2017, when a board member of the Dollars for Scholars program reported that they suspected that she had been embezzling funds since December 2016, according to the criminal complaint. The board member provided police with withdrawal slips, deposit slips, and checks that had been obtained from the program’s bank.

Drew allegedly admitted the theft to Sullivan, who was serving at the time as board president, according to the criminal complaint.

The total loss was calculated at $16,237.79, police said in the criminal complaint.

Police interviewed Drew on January 19. During questioning, Drew allegedly confessed to the theft, stating she’d had personal and financial problems that led her to taking funds from the DFS account. Drew expressed remorse over the theft, accepted responsibility, and indicated she would cooperate with the investigation, police said in the criminal complaint.

Theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property are both Class 3 felonies, according to the criminal complaint.