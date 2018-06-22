× Winning Powerball ticket from Luzerne County worth $100,000 is set to expire on July 15

MIDDLETOWN — If you happened to purchase a Powerball ticket in Drums, Luzerne County last July, you might want to check it again.

A $100,000-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Powerplay ticket sold at a Fuel On convenience store on Butler Drive in Drums on July 15, 2017 is set to expire if not claimed soon, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 09, 40, 63, 64 and 66 — and a red Powerball 17. The ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option and also contained a separate, $8 winning play.

Draw game prizes in Pennsylvania expire one year after the drawing date, the Lottery says. The winning ticket hold is advised to sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery officer before the July 15 deadline.

By law, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund to pay for programs benefiting older Pennsylvania. The vast majority of lottery prizes are claimed on time, the Lottery says.