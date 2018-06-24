14-year old in custody in connection to shooting of 17-year old in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHSPIRE, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Police in Dauphin County are investigating a shooting that involved two juveniles.

Officer Jeff Levan, with the Highspire Police Department says two boys, ages 14 and 17, got into an argument. It happened outside a home on the 400-block of Market Street in the borough around 8:30 Sunday night.

Still fighting, the teens moved inside the home and the younger teen shot the older teen with a revolver in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital. We do not know the extent of his injuries; however, he was awake and talking at the scene.

The 14-year old was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Levan says the mother of the 17-year old was home at the time.

The relationship between the teens is unclear at this time. The investigation is ongoing.