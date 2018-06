× Crews able to quickly find reported missing boater in Lancaster County

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Search crews were out in the area of River Front Park in East Donegal Township searching for a reported missing boater.

According to dispatch, search crews were called to the park around 1:10 p.m.

Emergency crews quickly located the boater around 1:50 p.m.

They are not believed to be injured.