Lancaster pride festival shuts down parts of city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- The streets of Lancaster were decked out in rainbow this afternoon!

It was all a part of the Lancaster Pride Festival: the largest the city has ever seen.

The festival gave the community a chance to celebrate LGBTQ people, and was complete with speakers, drag performers, bands, and of course, great food.

Some people we spoke with say events like these make them proud to be a part of the Lancaster Community.

"I really am proud of how open Lancaster is, and how open-minded we all are. I've lived here since I was four years old and I love it. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. And it actually makes me even prouder to live here and be a part of the community," said Diosanny Rivera, an event attendee.

"It's amazing! I'm so happy that me and my friends can enjoy and be open with who we are," said Colton Baker, who also attended the event.

The festival spanned all of Water Street, and from Culliton Park to Mayor Janice Stork Park.

There were also dozens of booths offering information and crafts.