Man arrested for allegedly holding woman against her will, sexually assaulting her

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- A Lancaster County man is behind bars after allegedly holding a woman against her will.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department responded to a home on Newport Road in Manheim Township after a concerned relative called for a welfare check.

Police found a woman was held in the residence against her will, and was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Officers took Nicholas Hill into custody. He is being held at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.