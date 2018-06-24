Finally relief months after car crashes into home – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Man arrested for allegedly holding woman against her will, sexually assaulting her

Posted 4:29 PM, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36PM, June 24, 2018

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- A Lancaster County man is behind bars after allegedly holding a woman against her will.

Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department responded to a home on Newport Road in Manheim Township after a concerned relative called for a welfare check.

Police found a woman was held in the residence against her will, and was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Officers took Nicholas Hill into custody. He is being held at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.