Man steals phone, threatens to kill acquaintance during argument

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Leola man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a man’s phone, and threatening to kill him on Friday.

According to police, Mark Smith, 51, and the victim were arguing on East 2nd Street, over payment of services provided for Smith. Smith took the victim’s cell phone and demanded $80 to get it back, but refused to return the phone when the victim complied and then threatened to kill him.

Police took Smith into custody a short time later.

He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

Lititz Borough Police want to emphasize that the two people involved were acquaintances and resulted in a dispute over money. This was not a random act and at no point was the public in any danger.