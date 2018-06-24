Morning clouds give way to a sunny, more comfortable day Monday

QUIET START TO WEEK

This afternoon and evening a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some of the storms may contain damaging winds and heavy downpours. Part of the area is placed in a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. This is a low risk. Overnight, clouds slowly break up, lows drop into the lower and middle 60s. Humidity drops and it’s much more comfortable with plenty of sunshine Monday. Highs fall back to the lower 80s. Under clear skies, it’s a refreshingly cool start in the 50s Tuesday. Skies are sunny and it’s still quite comfortable. The next system inches closer by Wednesday. Most of the day is dry with increasing clouds. Highs are back into the middle 80s and you are feeling the humidity once again. Showers and thunderstorms are possible by evening, however, the best chance is overnight into early Thursday. A few thunderstorms are still possible Thursday. It’s still a warm day in the middle and upper 80s.

STEAMY, HOT WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Starting Friday, a strong ridge of high pressure in the upper levels brings a summer-like pattern for several days. Highs jump into the lower and middle 90s. Hazy, hot and humid conditions continues into the weekend. Readings are hot in the middle 90s. With the heat and humidity, stray thunderstorms can’t be ruled out each day.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist