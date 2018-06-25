× After failed trade, release, and heart surgery, Philadelphia Eagles give former long snapper Jon Dorenbos a Super Bowl ring

PHILADELPHIA– One of the overriding themes of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory has been to thank and award people that helped the franchise for many years leading up to the championship.

After being traded to the New Orleans Saints before the beginning of last season, it was found that long snapper Jon Dorenbos needed heart surgery to correct an aortic aneurism, ultimately ending his career.

However, after playing with the Eagles for 11 seasons, the team felt it right to award Dorenbos a Super Bowl ring.

The moment was caught on video: