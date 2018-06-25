× Biglerville man facing charges after allegedly assaulting one-year-old son

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Biglerville man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his one-year-old son.

Jason Hartlaub, 37, is facing aggravated assault of a child under 13-years-old charges for his role in the incident.

On June 22 around 3:50 p.m., a mother reported a case of child abuse to State Police in Gettysburg.

She told police that Hartlaub, her boyfriend and the child’s father, was caught on baby monitor video grabbing the child by his right arm and forcibly striking the child’s buttocks three times, according to a police release.

Then, Hartlaub is seen violently lifting the child up into the air one handed while holding onto the child’s forearm.

Next, he is seen carrying the child two-handed across the room and throwing him extremely forcibly to the floor, causing the child’s head and neck to impact the arm rest of a couch.

The incident was allegedly over the child feeding the family dog multiple treats, which upset Hartlaub.

Now, he will face charges.