Blueberries & Black Raspberries ready for picking at Brown’s Orchards

YORK COUNTY -- The season to pick-your-own blueberries and black raspberries is open at Brown's Orchards and Farm Market in York County. Brown's offers a variety of fruits to pick from during the year to provide a safe and fun environment for the entire family.

Blueberries and Black Raspberries will be at their best from now until mid-August and can be picked Monday - Saturday from 8am-7pm and on Sunday from 8am-5pm at their farm located at 8773 Yellow Church Road, Seven Valleys PA.

It is recommended that you dress properly and wear closed-toe shoes when visiting Brown's.

Brown's also has a farmers market and cafe. Both are located at 8892 Susquehanna Trail South, Loganville, PA 17342 just 3 minutes from the pick-your-own farm.

You can choose from a variety of locally grown fruits and dairy products while shopping at the farmers market.

Brown's prides themselves on being a great place for the family and also host a number of community events. This includes a concert on the farm every Sunday.

More on the pick-your-own crops and community events can be found by visiting the Brown's Orchards and Farm Market website.

Fox 43's Lynda Weed visited Brown's this morning to check it all out.