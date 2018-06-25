Road reopened after crash on Route 581 WB in Cumberland County closed lanes Monday morning
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (8:20 a.m.): All lanes of Route 581 westbound have reopened after a crash.
UPDATE (8:00 a.m.): At least one lane is still blocked due to a crash on Route 581 westbound.
PREVIOUSLY: A crash has blocked all lanes of Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County.
The crash occurred sometime before 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning at the Route 11/15 interchange, and is causing delays back onto Interstate 83 southbound.
There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered, the extent of any damage, or how long delays will last at this time.
40.129984 -77.240515