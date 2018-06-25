× Road reopened after crash on Route 581 WB in Cumberland County closed lanes Monday morning

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (8:20 a.m.): All lanes of Route 581 westbound have reopened after a crash.

All lanes now OPEN on PA 581 WB – Crash is cleared https://t.co/Q7iMAABAHW — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 25, 2018

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.): At least one lane is still blocked due to a crash on Route 581 westbound.

At least one lane is still blocked on PA 581 WB near US 11/15 – Delays still heavy but traffic is moving through the area. https://t.co/fRYwy2tAjj — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 25, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: A crash has blocked all lanes of Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County.

The crash occurred sometime before 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning at the Route 11/15 interchange, and is causing delays back onto Interstate 83 southbound.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered, the extent of any damage, or how long delays will last at this time.

All lanes are blocked on PA 581 WB at US 11/15 – Delays stretching back onto I-83 SB as a result. pic.twitter.com/97Abo9wt0u — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 25, 2018