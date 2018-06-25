× Duncannon man will serve 1-2 years for striking pedestrian while driving under influence of heroin

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 44-year-old Duncannon man will serve up to two years in prison after being convicted last week of aggravated assault by DUI, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Brett Carl Bornman was visiting Harrisburg to buy heroin on Sept. 29, 2017, the DA’s office said. He was traveling on North 29th Street when he made a wide, swerving turn onto Market Street. There, he struck the victim, who was retrieving items from the trunk of his car, according to police. The victim suffered a severe leg injury and was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

A police search of Bornman’s vehicle revealed an unsealed green wax paper packet of heroin on the front seat, along with seven syringes, a green bottle cap, and a tissue with dried blood on it.

Bornman admitted to police that he had used heroin about a half-hour before the accident occurred.