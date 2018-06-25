× Former Lancaster McCaskey star Lamar Patterson to play professionally in China, per report

LANCASTER — Former J.P. McCaskey and Pittsburgh University basketball standout Lamar Patterson has signed a contract to play professionally in China, according to a LancasterOnline report.

Patterson, 26, a 6-5, 225-pound small forward and shooting guard, will play with Lhasa Jingtu of the Chinese National Basketball League.

Patterson, who had two stints in the National Basketball Association with the Atlanta Hawks in 2016 and 2017, played last year with Fiat Torino in Italy. He has also played professionally in Turkey. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, then traded that same night to the Hawks. He joined the Tofas of the Turkish Basketball League later that year, playing in 29 games before returning to the NBA Developmental League as property of the Hawks.

Patterson played for McCaskey for two years before transferring to Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in New Jersey after committing to play for Pittsburgh in college. He was a three-year starter with the Panthers, averaging 17.1 points per game as a senior.

The younger brother of former McCaskey standout and Syracuse University quarterback Perry Patterson, Lamar Patterson still lives in Lancaster. He was set to join the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Summer League team prior to signing with Lhasa Jingtu, according to LancasterOnline.