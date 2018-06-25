× Franklin County jury convicts two men in series of shooting incidents dating back to 2016

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — Two Waynesboro men have been convicted of several charges dating from a series of shooting incidents dating back to 2016, authorities say.

Anthony Michael Cobb and Brandon Jalon Maze were convicted Friday after a three-day trial. Cobb was found guilty of three counts of witness intimidation, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Maze was found not guilty of attempted murder, but was convicted of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.