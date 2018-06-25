× GIANT announces new e-commerce site, other plans in $22 million investment in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — GIANT Food Stores announced Monday it is planning a $22 million investment in Lancaster County, which includes a new e-commerce hub at its former North Reservoir Street location, remodeling projects at four stores, lower prices, and the opening of a new fuel station in Lititz.

The new e-commerce hub will bring approximately 150 new jobs to the community, GIANT said in a press release announcing its plans.

“We look at this e-commerce hub as an investment not just in property, but in the people of Lancaster who have waited too long to hear news from us about our future plans,” said Nicholas Bertram, GIANT president. “We have been listening closely to the community, and we would like to sincerely thank Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace for her counsel during the past several months as we developed these plans for more economic opportunity and growth within the city.”

Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace praised the plans.

“This is a huge step forward for the Northeast neighborhood and the City as a whole,” she said. “I’m excited about the investment GIANT is making in Lancaster, and extremely happy that it will be bringing 150 jobs back to city residents. Throughout this process, the new GIANT team’s sincerity and integrity has gone so far in rebuilding good will and trust.”

The e-commerce hub will serve as a grocery deliver center, GIANT says. It will offer curbside pickup, where online orders will be delivered directly to customers’ cars parked outside the hub. The 38,000-square-foot facility will enable GIANT and its online grocery partner, Peapod, to serve up to 40 percent more shoppers, GIANT says.

“We’re seeing double digit growth in online ordering and grocery delivery,” continued Bertram. “We are rededicating ourselves to the Lancaster market, and we want this cutting-edge facility to be unique – something the Northeast neighborhood will be proud of while we meet this demand. We’re excited because the e-commerce hub will allow us to increase capacity quickly.”

This will be the fifth such facility GIANT has opened in Pennsylvania with Peapod.

The first phase of GIANT’S investment is now complete and included extensive remodels at the following four locations:

1605 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA

1360 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA

550 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA

1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA

GIANT said it has reduced prices on thousands of products in produce, meat, deli, grocery, dairy, frozen food, and health and beauty care that customers routinely purchase, especially on GIANT brand products. Customers will find savings up to 35% on staple items such as GIANT brand pasta, ground beef, shredded cheese, waffles, canned beans, family cereals, aluminum foil, sandwich bags, organic yogurt and more in addition to select national brand products too.

For example, GIANT says, its GIANT brand aluminum foil went from $3.69 to $2.59 every day. GIANT waffles, which were $1.99 are now $1.29, and GIANT half & half, 16 oz., dropped from $1.39 to $1.19.

National brand items receiving a price reduction include Stoneyfield Farm organic yogurt, 32 oz., which was $4.29 is now $3.79 and Klondike ice cream bars dropping from $3.99 to $2.89.

“We’re committed to bringing more value every day to our Lancaster customers so we zeroed in our most popular products that families purchase every week,” Bertram said. “We also encourage our customers to download the GIANT app which provides additional personalized savings and coupons.”

GIANT also announced it has broken ground on its new off-site fuel facility in Lititz, close to the GIANT at 1008 Lititz Pike. The station is on track to open in August, GIANT says.

Other Lancaster County fuel stations include 300 Centerville Rd., Lancaster, 850 East Main St., Ephrata, 789 East Main St., Mount Joy and 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

“As GIANT celebrates our 95th anniversary this year, we invite the Lancaster community to come out and experience the fresh, new changes we’ve made,” Bertram said.

GIANT operates eight stores in Lancaster County, employing approximately 1,300 associates.