× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 25, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: An arrest has been made in the 1992 murder of 25-year-old Christy Mirack, one of the biggest Lancaster County criminal justice events in recent history.

Mirack, a local sixth grade teacher, was killed that December. FOX43’s Grace Griffaton will have more on this breaking story and how DNA technology led to the arrest of Raymond Charles Rowe.

Also at 10, the cost of production is revving up for Harley Davidson.

On Friday, European Union tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles exported from the United States increased from 6-percent to 31-percent. The company is now planning to take some of it’s production overseas to offset the costs of the new tariffs.

FOX43’s Jack Eble spoke with Kevin Schreiber with the York County Economic Alliance on the concerns felt in York with the news. He will also have more on what the move could mean for the York County plant.