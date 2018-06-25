× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 25, 2018)

Harley Davidson is going to shift some motorcycle production overseas in response to the ongoing tariff battle between the European Union and the Trump administration. The move affects motorcycles intended to be sold in Europe; any motorcycles produced in Europe will escape the tariffs. Harley is naturally a big part of our local fabric here in central Pennsylvania, so we will cover this story closely on FOX43 News First at Four.

We’ll be at a groundbreaking today for a new U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg. The building will reside on four acres of land located at 6th and Reilly. You can expect more on this addition to Harrisburg, including a rough timetable of the construction, coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.