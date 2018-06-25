Humidity levels drop to start the week, but then build as heat increases by the weekend

WEEK STARTS NICE: Some clouds linger in the wake of Sunday’s system, but conditions should clear fast for Monday. Expect clouds to give way to sunshine through mid-morning, and humidity levels fall. Temperatures begin in the 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, and humidity levels are low. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, and there’s a bit of a breeze. Skies are clear through the night. Overnight lows fall into the middle to upper 50s, leading to a comfortable one. Tuesday remains pleasant, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s plenty of sunshine, and humidity levels remain low.

WARMING WITH STORM CHANCES: Wednesday starts to see some warming, but it does come with some shower and storm chances. The day starts sunny, but then clouds move in fast during the afternoon. It turns humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. There’s the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, and that chance continues through the night. Thursday brings a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as well, especially for the first half of the day. It’s muggy and warm, with readings in the middle to upper 80s.

STEAMY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The heat and humidity continue to crank up for Friday and Saturday! Temperatures slip into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday under plenty of sunshine. Heat indices reach the middle to upper 90s. Saturday is even hotter, with extremely uncomfortable humidity levels. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices could reach lower 100s. Sunday remains hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures are in the middle 90s, with heat indices well above 100 degrees. Don’t forget, three consecutive days of 90 degree weather (or more) gives us an official heat wave!

Have a great Monday!