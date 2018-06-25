× Lebanon man charged with robbing Carlisle Little Caesar’s Pizza store

CARLISLE — A 52-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed a Little Caesar’s Pizza store in Carlisle.

Bret S. Bross was stopped by Carlisle Police while driving a pickup truck that matched the description of a getaway vehicle used by the suspect in the robbery, which occurred at 8:57 p.m. on the 600 block of E. High St., police say.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Bross, entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the manager. Police say Bross concealed his face with a sweatshirt.

Bross was charged with robbery, simple assault by physical menace, terroristic threats, and theft. He was transferred to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment, police say.