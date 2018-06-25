× Lewisberry man to serve 5-10 years for 2016 shooting outside The Cabin nightclub

HARRISBURG — A 31-year-old Lewisberry man was sentenced last week to 5 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a 2016 shooting outside a Reed Township nightclub, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Odom’s guilty plea was not part of a negotiated plea bargain, the DA’s office said.

Odom, 31, was accused of firing 11 shots into the air outside The Cabin Night Club in Dauphin County. He allegedly left the club after an argument on Oct. 8, 2016. Once outside, he entered the passenger side of a vehicle and fired the shots from a handgun as he left the scene. The incident was captured on the club’s surveillance video.

Odom was arrested in February 2017 after a traffic stop in York County. He was found to be in possession of the 9mm handgun used in the shooting outside The Cabin.

Due to a 2013 burglary conviction in Cumberland County, Odom was barred from possessing a firearm, police say.

At sentencing, Odom argued for a mitigated range sentence due to his military career which involved service in Iraq in the early 2000’s. While taking his military service into account, Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky pointed out that drug abuse led to Odom’s first burglary conviction in 2013 in which he received a generous break at sentencing.

Zawisky argued that since he was given that break, Odom repeatedly violated his parole in Cumberland County and has not successfully overcome his drug addiction. Zawisky further noted that Odom was convicted of shooting up an ex-girlfriend’s car in Lancaster County and recently received two to six years in state prison. That incident took place only seven days prior to the shooting at The Cabin and involved the same handgun.

Zawisky requested a lengthy state sentence due to Odom’s continuous violent behavior involving firearms and Judge Evans obliged by running the five to ten year sentence consecutive to any other existing sentencing.