Coroner identifies man who died in York City motorcycle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The coroner has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in York City.

Steven Johnson, 50, of the 600 block of Wallace Street in York City, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. on June 24.

The crash is still under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY: A man is dead after falling off his motorcycle and being hit by a car in York City.

Around 6:10 p.m. on June 24, the male victim was reportedly driving his motorcycle erratically in the 100 block of W. College St. in York.

According to the York County Coroner’s release, the man fell off of his motorcycle and a vehicle swerved to miss him but he was struck by a second vehicle.

He was transported from the scene of the crash to York Hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

York City Police are investigating the crash, and the victim’s identity is expected to be released on June 25.