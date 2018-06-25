× Organizers of York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade say they can no longer run the event

YORK — The York St. Patrick’s Day Parade may have run out of luck.

The committee that runs the parade announced Monday that it can no longer organize and hold the annual event. Organizers say they’re looking for a group to take over, but so far, no one has stepped up.

The York St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a 35-year tradition, and has been run by volunteers for the last 19 years.

Anyone interested in taking over or assisting in running the parade is encouraged to email YorkSaintPatParade@gmail.com by July 15.