PA Lottery is now streaming its nightly drawings online

MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that players can now watch the live evening drawing shows online at palottery.com.

“We want to offer players the convenience of watching drawings from wherever they are,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Today’s busy players really enjoy watching the drawings as they happen, but aren’t always near a television.”

The 6:59 p.m. live drawing show includes all PICK games and Wild Ball, Cash 5, and Match 6 Lotto, drawn seven nights a week.