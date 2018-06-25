× PA Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County for the Saturday, June 23, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-29-43-45-56, and the red Powerball 25, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without purchasing the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The multiplier drawn was two.

Colonial News, 2600 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 22,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 6,000 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $50 million, or $30 million cash, for the Wednesday, June 27, drawing.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Lancaster County won nearly $76 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $33 million in Lottery funds.

How to play Powerball: Players pay $2 and select five white balls from the first set of 69 numbers plus a single red ball, the Powerball, from a second set of 26 numbers. Players may select their own numbers using a Powerball playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win the jackpot. There also are eight additional ways for players to win a cash prize.

Purchasing the $1 Power Play option allows a winner to increase lower-tier prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4 or 5, depending on the Power Play number drawn. A 10X multiplier is available whenever the jackpot is $150 million or less. The jackpot and the Match 5 prize are not multiplied by this number. The Match 5 prize with the Power Play option is set at $2 million. It is $1 million without Power Play.

SOURCE: PA Lottery