Philadelphia Eagles to give away Super Bowl ring in donation contest with proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Challenge

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that they will raffle off a Super Bowl ring, with the proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Challenge.

The ring will be the same one that the players and staff received, with all 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the ring will also be personalized.

The contest is underway, and runs through September 30 at 11:59 p.m.

To enter, fans must make a donation to the Eagles Autism Challenge, beginning at $10 for 100 entries.

In addition to winning one of the rings, the fan who wins will also get 50-yard line seats to the December 3 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field and receive the ring that night.

There are additional incentives available for fans who submit 2,500 entries or more.

You can visit the link here to donate and enter.