× Police arrest man suspected in May 31 deadly shooting of Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG — Police have made an arrest in the May 31 shooting death of a 26-year-old Harrisburg man on the 2100 block of N. 5th Street, Harrisburg Police say.

Stevenson Mack, 25, was taken into custody Monday. He is charged with first-degree homicide and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Harrisburg Police.

Mack is accused of shooting Christoper Alexander, 26, at 7:45 p.m. on May 31. Alexander was found lying on a sidewalk with fatal gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene.