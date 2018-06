HERSHEY — Derry Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male who approached a shopper and allegedly exposed and touched himself.

The incident occurred on June 21 around 8:30 p.m. at the GIANT grocery store in Hershey.

Police say the male then left the store with a female and entered a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the pictured male or female should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.