× President Trump continues criticism of Harley Davidson on Twitter

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – President Donald Trump continued tweeting about his disappointment with Harley Davidson Tuesday morning, one day after the company announced plans to begin shifting the production of motorcycles meant for Europe from the United States to factories overseas.

The EU is imposing tariffs on $3.2 billion worth of American goods, including motorcycles, orange juice, bourbon, peanut butter, motorboats, cigarettes and denim. They are a response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.

Late Monday afternoon President Trump tweeted, “Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse – be patient! #MAGA”

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse – be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Tuesday morning, the tweets from the president continued.

Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

….We are getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers that have been unfairly used for years against our farmers, workers and companies. We are opening up closed markets and expanding our footprint. They must play fair or they will pay tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

….When I had Harley-Davidson officials over to the White House, I chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high. Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

….We are finishing our study of Tariffs on cars from the E.U. in that they have long taken advantage of the U.S. in the form of Trade Barriers and Tariffs. In the end it will all even out – and it won’t take very long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end – they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

In an SEC filing released on June 25, the company said that European Union tariffs on motorcycles exported from the United States jumped from 6 percent to 31 percent, forcing the move.

That will make each bike about $2,200 more expensive to export, Harley said. Harley is not raising prices for customers.

Harley Davidson said that the company’s prices will not rise due to “an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region.”

The company said it will take a hit of $30 million to $45 million for the rest of this year.

The company did not say whether any jobs are at risk. Harley-Davidson employs more than 6,000 people globally. Spokesperson Michael Pflughoeft said the company was “assessing the potential impact” on jobs.

Europe is its second-largest market behind the United States. In 2017, nearly 40,000 European customers bought new Harleys, compared with about 148,000 in the United States.

Europe is becoming more important to the company as US sales slump. Harley-Davidson’s US bike revenue dropped 8.5% last year from 2016, but only fell 0.4% in Europe.

In January, the company said it was closing a factory in Kansas City, Missouri, and consolidating it into a York assembly plant.

Harley-Davidson opened plants in India and Brazil in recent years and is opening another in Thailand this year.